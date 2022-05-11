Arts Backstage held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council hosted their annual Arts Backstage in downtown Jackson!

Executive Director Lizzie Emmons says it’s the organization’s only big event to celebrate local art created right here in Jackson.

“We have local performers, local authors, artists, crafters, all kinds of people here so it’s great,” Emmons said.

The event was a mixture of art indoors and outdoors. Some performances included a portion of the Jackson Symphony, as well as a preview from The Ned’s School of Rock.

“We have artists and crafters set up outside, and then we have featured, sponsored artists set up on the stage inside. So we’re really exploring this idea of an inside, outside arts event right in the heart of Jackson’s new Arts District,” Emmons said.

Emmons says the event was not only meant to highlight local artists, but also a way to bring the community together.

“This is adding quality of life to our community. It’s something fun that our community can come together and enjoy and celebrate local art making. We’re really excited that this is where it is, right in the middle of downtown Jackson, in the heart of our community. That’s what the arts are. They’re the heart of our community, so we’re really excited to highlight them tonight,” Emmons said.

Other performances included Ballet Arts of Jackson, Lonita McClellan and Coopertheband.

