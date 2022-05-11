Efforts underway to prep workforce for Blue Oval City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workforce development preparations are already underway ahead of Blue Oval City.

A panel discussion was held Wednesday, with people throughout West Tennessee coordinating those developments for students as young as eighth grade.

Speakers say this is important, as this age group will be the first to potentially work at the new facility.

Speakers say getting the word out about Blue Oval City is crucial.

To do so, there will be more community events on workforce development, as well as dual enrollment for students to prepare them early.

Officials are currently preparing the curriculum for the new TCAT campus as well.

“We’re going to be writing and adding standards and tasks to the curriculum that we already have, but there’s not a lot of new that we had to add in. We’ve had discussions with SK, with the battery plant. Some of those processes will be new to us in the electric battery portion of training,” said Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings.

Blue Oval is set to open in West Tennessee in 2025.

