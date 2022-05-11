Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Marshals and sheriff’s deputies led an 11-day manhunt for an Alabama murder suspect and jailer who were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured.

U.S. Marshal Marty Keely provided the most detailed and comprehensive accounting to date of the U.S. Marshals Service investigation and nationwide manhunt in an interview with The Associated Press.

The manhunt led authorities across three states as they searched for the duo.

Eventually, police located Casey White and Vicky White in Indiana.

Vicky White fatally shot herself after a police pursuit.

Casey White has been returned to Alabama.

