Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

Associated Press,

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they’ve reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement.

Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman.

Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.

