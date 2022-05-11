Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they’ve reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement.

Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman.

Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.

Read more here.

You can find more national news here.