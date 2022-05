EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — The big moment high school seniors are all waiting for is finally here.



The 2022 class of Liberty Technology Magnet high school walked across the stage Wednesday evening for graduation.

Commencement was held at the Oman Arena.

For those who couldn’t attend in-person, the ceremony was also streamed live on the JMCSS YouTube page.

The valedictorian was Jaelyn Dixon and salutatorian was Jaliyah Whiteside.