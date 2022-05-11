Local school gets special delivery via helicopter

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department helps make a special delivery to a local school.

Community Montessori was donated a microscope via helicopter.

The donation was scheduled in the fall, but inclement weather postponed the flight at that time.

The microscope will be used for students to see organisms better while studying the human body.

“Well because it’s such a high powered machine, it’s going to be able to see a lot closer and to see a lot more in depth than a normal school microscope,” said G.E.M.S. teacher Lindsey Barnes. “So something a lot more advanced than we’re able to purchase.”

The microscope is valued at $7,000.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.