Mugshots : Madison County : 05/10/22 – 05/11/22

Brooke George Brooke George: Violation of probation

Julie Rednour Julie Rednour: Dogs running at large

Amos Douglass Amos Douglass: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Devon Eason Devon Eason: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Devon Eason: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Eddie Evans Eddie Evans: Aggravated domestic assault



Emilie Williams Emilie Williams: Aggravated assault

Jaylin Gray Jaylin Gray: Failure to appear

Jordan Comer Jordan Comer: Violation of probation

Kisean Robinson Kisean Robinson: Schedule VI drug violations

Lucio Rodriguez Lucio Rodriguez: Statutory rape



Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Violation of probation

Robert Givens Robert Givens: Violation of community corrections

Shannon Warren Shannon Warren: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Stoney Freeman Stoney Freeman: Failure to appear

Thomas Bond Thomas Bond: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



Trevon Douglas Trevon Douglas: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Zechariah Johnson Zechariah Johnson: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/11/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.