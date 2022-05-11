Official wants swimmers to practice safety in the water

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Ahead of Lexington’s Swim Day at Beech Lake and in honor of National Water Safety Month, Beech River Watershed Development Authority Director Keith Wish shared the importance of staying safe.

“We want everybody to be safe, and we want to have a safe and a good place for people to come and enjoy the outdoors,” Wish said.

We all know swimming can be fun, but it also can be very dangerous if you are not following certain safety guidelines.

One guideline to remember is if you are swimming at Beech Lake, it’s important to not go beyond the yellow line, as the waters can reach as deep as 60-feet.

“Everybody needs to remember, it’s a lake. You can’t see the bottom like in a regular pool. So there could be obstructions, logs, the way the current moves different, parts of the bottom of the lake could get deeper and shallow,” Wish said.

Wish advises that you wear a life jacket when in the lake. If you don’t have one, park officials will provide one to you at no cost.

“The best thing is just to be safe, know your limitations, and of course, we want to make sure that nobody has been drinking or doing anything like that because that can cause a very big effect,” Wish said.

This Friday, Lexington Middle School students will have a chance to take a life jacket safety course at Beech Lake.

They will learn how to properly wear the jacket, take one home, and also receive a certificate.

