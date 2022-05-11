SwampStomp for a cause

JACKSON, Tenn.– Crawfish lovers get ready to satisfy your taste-buds while helping a cause.

News/Talk 101.5 is partnering with Cajun Cookers to bring you the SwampStomp.

There will be crawfish with all the fixings as well as some alligator.

The funds raised will help radio host Brad McCoy’s wife for medical expenses as she fights cancer.

“We just wanted to help, especially someone in house when we could so we planned the SwampStomp,” said Julie Cooke, On-air personality for News/Talk 101.5.

The SwampStomp will be at the West Tennessee Farmer’s market this Friday starting at noon until it’s all gone.