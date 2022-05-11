Truck catches fire at north Madison County gas station

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first heard of the fire around noon.

Upon arriving, our crew found what appeared to be a moving truck burned at one of the center pumps.

Benjamin Hodge, a cashier at the gas station, was there from start to finish.

“I was checking people out like normal and then I had somebody run in yelling that there is a fire, call 911. I looked out the door and the truck was up in flames,” Hodge said.

Hodge says after calling 911, they got everyone to the other side of the store, away from the fire. He says they then let the firefighters do what they do best.

Hodge says he doesn’t know what caused the fire, but is glad that it and the situation was not worse than what it was.

“Little scared because it was right by the gas pump. I am surprised it didn’t blow up, but glad it didn’t. And I am glad they were able to be safe and they were able to get the job done,” he said.

