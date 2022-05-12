Brian Lake named interim girls varsity basketball coach at JCM

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brian Lake has been named interim girls varsity basketball coach at Jackson Central-Merry, replacing Tony Shutes.

Lake served as assistant coach during the last season and was a NAIA All-American Basketball player at Union University.

Shutes, who is stepping down due to family related health issues, says “JCM is a total rebuild, and the girls have a lot of talent. Coach Lake can provide the energy and the time needed to take this program to the next level. The program is in better hands now than when we arrived.”

“I am definitely honored to have this opportunity,” Lake said. “I just want the girls to be successful. Eventually, the ball is going to stop bouncing. Education and character have to come first. Our athletes will be students first.”

According to a release, the Lady Cougars finished the 2021-2022 season 13-12, and JCM averaged nearly 45 points per game in the postseason.

