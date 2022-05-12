FHU tradition making a comeback

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A Freed-Hardeman University tradition is making a comeback.

According to a news release, traditionally, some students used their spring break to do good deeds and to spread Christianity.

The tradition, like many things, was put on hold during the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the tradition returned with 134 people with FHU working in one international, and 11 stateside campaigns.

This year’s trips included work in Costa Rica, Alabama, Oregon, Honduras, Kentucky, and more.

“So far this year, FHU students, faculty and staff have made disaster relief trips to Louisiana, Tennessee and Kentucky,” said Dr. Kevin Moore, director of mission studies. “Other efforts were canceled because of ongoing COVID restrictions and concerns about the war in Ukraine.”

The trips were done by several groups, including Xi Chi Delta Social Club, Chi Beta Chi, nursing majors, and more.

Find more news from Chester County here.