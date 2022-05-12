Gibson County felon gets 6 years in prison for possessing firearm

JACKSON, Tenn. — 38-year-old John Thomas Ward, of Gibson County, has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, deputies in Gibson County were dispatched to a residence on Milan Highway on March 17, 2021 after reports of suspicious persons in the area. A deputy observed John Ward and a female standing near two vehicles. The deputy says Ward was changing a tire on one of the vehicles. Through conversation, the deputy determined the female had an active order of protection against Ward.

A news release states that after detecting an odor of marijuana, the deputy asked to search the vehicles and the two gave consent. The deputy discovered a firearm on the floorboard of one of the vehicles, which Ward claimed as his own and he informed the deputy he was a convicted felon. The serial number on the firearm had been altered and it was later determined as stolen.

According to a release, Ward had previously been convicted of domestic assault on five separate occasions, including one felony charge of aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, Ward was actively under an order of protection that prohibited him from being in the presence of the female at the scene.

Ward entered a guilty plea on February 1, 2022, and on May 6, U.S. Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced him to 80 months incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.

