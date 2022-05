JCM-Early College High holds 2022 graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The big moment high school seniors are all waiting for is finally here.

The 2022 class of JCM-Early College High walked across the stage Thursday evening for graduation.

Commencement was held at the Oman Arena.

For those who couldn’t attend in-person, the ceremony was also streamed live on the JMCSS YouTube page.

