‘Like an inferno:’ Western US burning at furious pace so far

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires in the West is on a furious pace early this year.

Wind-driven flames tearing through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change has made even small blazes a threat to life and property.

A fast-moving blaze in Southern California is the latest example, where 20 multimillion-dollar homes lay in smolders Thursday.

Similar factors have been at play in New Mexico, where the largest blaze is burning in the U.S.

The fire has churned through mountainous forests for more than a month. Nationally, more than 2,000 square miles have burned so far this year.

That’s the most at this point since 2018.

