Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/22 – 05/12/22
Jonathan Hudkins
Jonathan Hudkins: Violation of probation
Anthony Blaylock
Anthony Blaylock: Violation of probation
Dorothy Shivers
Dorothy Shivers: Violation of probation
Drew Hunt
Drew Hunt: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear
Franklin Gordon
Franklin Gordon: Violation of probation
James Pruitt
James Pruitt: Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest
Jasmon Musgrave
Jasmon Musgrave: Violation of community corrections
Mary Smith
Mary Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Maxine Douglas
Maxine Douglas: Failure to appear
Patricia Paris
Patricia Paris: Schedule II drug violations
Sinatra Luster
Sinatra Luster: Failure to comply, violation of probation
Zannie Pearson
Zannie Pearson: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Zarus Bradley
Zarus Bradley: Simple domestic assault
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.