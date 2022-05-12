Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/22 – 05/12/22

Jonathan Hudkins Jonathan Hudkins: Violation of probation

Anthony Blaylock Anthony Blaylock: Violation of probation

Dorothy Shivers Dorothy Shivers: Violation of probation

Drew Hunt Drew Hunt: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Violation of probation



James Pruitt James Pruitt: Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Jasmon Musgrave Jasmon Musgrave: Violation of community corrections

Mary Smith Mary Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Maxine Douglas Maxine Douglas: Failure to appear

Patricia Paris Patricia Paris: Schedule II drug violations



Sinatra Luster Sinatra Luster: Failure to comply, violation of probation

Zannie Pearson Zannie Pearson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Zarus Bradley Zarus Bradley: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.