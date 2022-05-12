Sneak peak gives look at Hub City Mass Choir documentary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents gathered to watch the premier of a documentary in the Hub City.

The showing let attendees get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the events the Hub City Mass Choir put together.

“It was recorded at our concert and preparing for our concert, which was called Easter in the Hub City and it was held on April the 16th,” said Phylicia Brooks, the Administrative Director of the Hub City Mass Choir.

Brooks says showing this documentary lets people learn more about the choir.

“We’re just showing that to the community, trying to bring everybody out and just get more community involvement,” Brooks said.

She also shared what the lesson would be if there is one.

“Learning who God is. Just getting a relationship with Christ through our music, to me that means we’ve reached our goal, unifying people and God getting the glory,” Brooks said.

Elijah Shelton, the Director of Operations of the Hub City Mass Choir, says the choir’s goal is to unify the community.

“Everybody coming together for an inspirational purpose and then giving those who are not doing anything post-pandemic an opportunity to sing,” Shelton said.

One member of the choir says being a part of the choir has been a blessing for her.

“It has been truly healing for me. Music has always been healing, and to be here and meet new friends and to share this unity and love and the joy of music and lifting up the Lord,” said Vanessa Harrell, a member of the Hub City Mass Choir.

Brooks says they are always looking to add more singers to their choir.

To find out more about them, follow them on Facebook.

