Betty LaVerne McCulley Herrmann, age 79, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of Paul R. Herrmann, departed this life Monday morning, May 9, 2022 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Betty was born February 27, 1943 in Williston, Tennessee. Her parents were John William McCulley and Carrie Mae Rodgers Griffin. She was married January 18, 1971 to Paul R. Herrmann and was employed at Seessel’s for many years. She was a bakery manager and an assistant manager in the meat department before her retirement. Betty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Known to many as “Mamaw”, Mrs. Herrmann is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul R. Herrmann; two daughters, Patricia Postans and Carrie Dunford; six grandchildren, Evan Dunford, Abigail Dunford, Sam Postans, Amber Marquez, Kenneth Raper and Brianna Weakes; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Carolyn Patterson and Deborah Raper.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Herrmann will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Jonathan Matthews officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Herrmann will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

