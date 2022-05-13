Evening Storms to Fizzle Out, More Chances Return Over the Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 13th:

A line of thunderstorms producing very heavy rain, thunder and lightning will continue to drift east across West Tennessee for the next few hours. The storms are beginning to move into Crockett, Madison, Gibson and Hardeman counties but are expected to not be severe as they move though. Some gusty winds can still be expected with a few of these storms. We will have more details coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will disipate as the evening goes on and most of us will be dry by sunset. Most of the night will be dry but a few more showers or weak storms will try to move in around the time the sun comes back up on Saturday. Friday night lows will again fall into the low to mid 60s to start the weekend. The winds will be calm tonight unless you encounter a shower or storm and skies will be partly to mostly clouds.

THE WEEKEND:

Most scenarios are hinting at a chance for some showers and pop up storms to return for both Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny are also expected and that will keep temperatures a bit cooler for the upcoming weekend. Highs will still make it into the mid 80s but 90s are not likely either day this weekend. The winds will come out of the southwest or west and could shift to the northwest late Sunday if the next cold front makes it through. Saturday night and Sunday night lows are forecast to be in the low to mid 60s.

The most likely times for showers will be early in the day on Saturday and late Sunday evening. As of now severe weather does not appear to be in the forecast but some thunder and lightning and brief periods of heavy rain will be possible with the storms that pop up on Saturday. A few gusty storms cannot be ruled out late Sunday evening into Sunday night as the next front pushes through.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we start the following work week. Mostly sunny skies and expected on Monday and Tuesday and more clouds could move in during the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday keeping highs in the low 80s but the winds will shift to more out of the west on Tuesday warming us back into the mid 80s. The humidity will not be too bad towards the beginning of the week for most of West Tennessee. We could be back up to near 90° on Wednesday due to southerly winds and the humidity will begin to climb back up again as well. Morning lows are expected to linger in the low to mid 60s for the first half of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90« day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

