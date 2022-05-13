Joyce Ann Robertson

Services for Joyce Ann Robertson, 70, will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Alan Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Mrs. Robertson, a homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1951 in Martin, Tennessee to Phillip and Emma Christine Robertson Upchurch. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Emma Nell Hall and Mary Upchurch.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years Larry F. Robertson, two daughters Ramanda Lynn (Chris) Chestnut and Lori Machelle Robertson a son Frankie Wayne (Heather) Robertson, a sister Paula (Glen) Stofleth, a brother Thomas (Kimberly) Upchurch, and three grandchildren Wesley Wade, Gracie Robertson, and Brody Chestnut.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Timmy Nored, Ryan Calderon, Danny Calderon, Miguel Calderon, Ricky Robertson, and Brian Stofleth; as honorary will be Sammy Calderon and O.C. Calderon

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.