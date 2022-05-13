Services for Mrs. Shirley Jean Pewitte Grimes, age 68 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be in the London Branch Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 P.M., until time of service.

If you would like to send some flowers in memory of Mrs. Grimes, you can go to the Flowers & Gifts section in our Sympathy Store on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/store/funeral-service?icn=de sktop_memorial_topbanner

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home (731) 427-7411.