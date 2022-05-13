Mugshots : Madison County : 05/12/22 – 05/13/22 May 13, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Kawanda Payton Kawanda Payton: Aggravated domestic assault, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, violation of probation Andre Davis Andre Davis: Stalking, violation of order of protection Ashley Carruthers Ashley Carruthers: Simple domestic assault Darcas Robinson Darcas Robinson: Failure to comply Houston Winfield Houston Winfield: Criminal trespass James Evans James Evans: Criminal simulation, failure to appear Jamie Schrantz Jamie Schrantz: Failure to appear Rodney Claybrooks Rodney Claybrooks: Violation of community corrections Tammy Webb Tammy Webb: Violation of order of protection The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin