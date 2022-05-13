Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nurses have traveled from around the country to protest outside the courthouse where a former Tennessee nurse will be sentenced for causing the death of a patient.

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

She faces up to eight years in prison at Friday’s sentencing.

Her conviction is a rallying point for nurses frustrated by poor working conditions made worse by the pandemic.

Some have left bedside nursing and others have left the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.

