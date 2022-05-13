R.C. Kee, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Rebecca Kee, departed this life Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022 at his home.

R.C. was born April 30, 1936 in Somerville, the son of the late Arvin and Hester White Kee. He loved our country and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for over twenty years. R.C. was married on December 12, 2012 at 12 noon at Sam’s Town Casino in Tunica, Mississippi to Rebecca Alldredge Kee. He was an extremely hard worker who worked as a truck driver and ran an excavating service for many years. R.C. loved his family and going to the casinos.

Mr. Kee is survived by his wife of 9½ years, Rebecca Kee; two sons, Richard Clayton Kee (Lisa) and William Mark Kee (Wanda); three sisters, Inez Simmons, Janice Mount and Judy Laney (Joe); two brothers, Roger Kee (Linda) and Richard Kee (Betty); two granddaughters, Rebekah Mercer (John) and Ashleigh Kee; his step-grandson, Justin Stines; and two great-grandchildren, Issabella Mercer and Mason Rhea.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Millie Brown and Alice Ryan; his brother, Floyd Kee; his grandson, Thomas Clayton Kee; and his nephew, Eddie Ryan.

Funeral Services for Mr. Kee will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Remarks will be given by Mr. Kee’s family members. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Kee will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ray Kee, John Mercer, Mark Kee, Jimmy Cannon, Justin Stines and Mike Kee. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Kee, James Cannon III and Tony Kee.

