3 Tennessee students named Presidential Scholars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education says high school students from three Tennessee cities have been named Presidential Scholars.

Greta Li of University School of Nashville, Shawn X. Meng of White Station High School in Memphis and Cristine Chen of L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville are three of 161 U.S. high school seniors chosen for the honor.

They will be honored during an online program this summer.

The Education Department says students are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

To read more information on the honor, click here.

For more news happening across Tennessee, click here.