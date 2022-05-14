Funeral service for Aryieka-Rayon Kyshante’ Clay, age 21, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00p.m. in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Clay died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Clay will be Monday, May 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.