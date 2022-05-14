Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) By: Julie Watson — A baby giraffe was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way.

Ara Mirzaian was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem.

The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals.

Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.

