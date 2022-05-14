Freed-Hardeman University holds 2022 Commencement

HENDERSON, Tenn. –Graduation ceremonies continue across West Tennessee.

Over 300 students from Freed-Hardeman University are receiving their undergraduate and graduate degrees ranging from nursing and business to arts, social work and bible study.





The president of the university says not only is this day special for the students, it’s also special for the faculty and staff.

“We’ve come to know these students, we’ve loved them, we have see them grow and develop and it’s kind of like sending of a child in a sense, because we miss them but yet we know that’s what they are to do,” said David Shannon, President Freed-Hardeman University.

The next semester will start in August.