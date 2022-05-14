Local leader hosts first annual community petting zoo

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bonita Lawhorn, coordinator of Bonita’s Playhouse Petting Zoo in Jackson says she wanted to host an event that will inspire the youth of Jackson to become more involved.

She says if the youth had more events where they could become active, than maybe crime wouldn’t be an issue in Jackson.

“I would like to tell Scott Conger this. He needs to give these kids something to do, each and every day, each and every year, so they can stay out of crime. They’ll have somewhere to go and somewhere to enjoy,” said Lawhorn.

She says she plans to host more events for the residents of East Jackson.