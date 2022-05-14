Reckless driver says an arrest was on her bucket list

UNDATED (AP) – It’s hard to tell which is the most surprising part of this story: that a 19-year-old Florida woman has a “bucket list” – or that her bucket list included getting arrested.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office say a deputy spotted a woman driving recklessly yesterday – but when he flipped on his lights and siren, she didn’t stop right away.

Once she was pulled over and apprehended, she was charged with fleeing and eluding – which seemed fine with her.

Before being carted off to jail, she said getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.