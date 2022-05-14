Scientists say they’ve grown plants from moon soil

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Most folks pick up their potting soil from a local nursery or a big box store.

A group of scientists has found success using soil from an out-of-this-world source: the moon.

For the first time, scientists have been able to grow plants in moon soil. The soil was brought back to earth by NASA’s Apollo astronauts.

Researchers said they had no idea anything would grow in moon dirt — and when the soil sprouted thale cress, they were stunned.

The University of Florida’s Robert Ferl exclaimed, “Holy cow. Plants actually grow in lunar stuff. Are you kidding me?”

