Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect has been detained and a weapon recovered.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says the majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent.

The spokesperson says investigators are looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community.

