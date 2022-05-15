Racers gather to see who has the fastest ride

JACKSON, Tenn. –Car aficionados put their driving to the test.

Several drivers maneuvered their way around an obstacle course to see who could do it the fastest in the monthly Hub City Speed Autocross.















Drivers were divided into several groups depending on the type of vehicle they drive.

One organizer says this event helps drivers learn more about their car.

“It teaches more about your car, you learn where the limits of your car are and you can use those in everyday driving,” said Adam Lindsey, race track designer.

One driver says racing against friends and family is thrilling.

“What’s exciting about that for me is that you can bring any car that you have and race it against other people. I’m racing my dad and we’re going to see which one of is the fastest,”said Chris Crider, driver Autocross Racing.

