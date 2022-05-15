Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Weather Update – Sunday, May 15 – 7:00 PM

TODAY:

A very warm day was ahead of us with a high of 87 here in Jackson. We did see a little sunshine before clouds moved in ahead of the cold front this afternoon. Showers and storm will continue along the cold front, bringing strong to severe storms to many across the area. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for most counties across West Tennessee. For those who have seen storms, wind gusts up to 60 MPH and hail around 1.5″ in diameter have been seen. Large hail and damaging winds may continue across severe storms. Most should taper off by 9PM this evening, bringing calmer and cloudy conditions tonight. Cloudy skies will make it difficult to spot the lunar eclipse this evening.

TOMORROW:

Much calmer and cooler weather is in store. Clearing skies may lead to partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs are expected in the upper 70’s with a light breeze. Lows overnight should drop into the mid 50’s. By Tuesday, we continue warming into the 80’s with a little more sunshine. A little moisture may appear but little accumulation is expected. Tuesday evening lows should drop in the lower to mid 60’s. A little more moisture may be expected overnight and into the early morning hours Wednesday.

THIS WEEK:

Wednesday afternoon, another warm front will pass bringing upper 80’s for highs on Wednesday. Lows remain in the 70’s until the weekend. By Thursday, upper 80’s to lower 90’s remain for highs, along with wind speeds in teens. Similar conditions are in store Friday as well, however, storms are possible to move in Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning along a cold front. Thankfully, most moisture should taper off by Saturday afternoon. This will bring mostly dry conditions, a little sunshine, and 70’s for the weekend.

