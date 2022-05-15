Tennessee parks offering low-cost kayaking instruction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twelve Tennessee State Parks are joining the American Canoe Association to offer low-cost kayaking instruction next week as part of National Safe Boating Week.

ACA Tennessee estimates there are approximately 1 million people regularly paddling Tennessee without formal training.

The class will help participants understand hazards, better control their boats and have more fun on the water.

The classes take place May 21 and cost $15 per person, with revenue going to the parks.

A limited number of kayaks, paddles and life jackets are available for participants who reserve the equipment in advance. People can register on the state parks website at tnstateparks.com.

To read more details, click here.

For more news stories happening in Tennessee, click here.