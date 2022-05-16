Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people.

California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.

