Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

Associated Press,

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people.

California Church Shooting

Crime scene tape is stretched across the exterior of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.

