Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula.

This comes as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.

The White House says it is working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients.

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.

