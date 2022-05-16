Jackson’s recreational businesses face issues with supply chain

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local recreational businesses across Jackson are facing a shortage of supplies.

Owners are worried that they may not be able to satisfy their costumers, resulting in a dip in sales.

Collin Johnson, the owner of Rev Powersports, says while other businesses like restaurants are experiencing a growth coming from the height of the pandemic, businesses like his are now starting to experience the supply shortage.

“The industry as a whole is suffering through supply chain issues right now because they can’t get new machines. The people that are ordering these machines are waiting 10 to 12 months even. Obviously, that is affecting our business,” Johnson said.

Johnson says in 2020, his business saw growth. He says now because of the demand for boats and other recreational vehicles, they just don’t have enough stock to keep up due to a national shortage.

“Our business was actually successful during COVID. Mostly from our experience, everybody was trying to get outside, away from congestion areas due to risk of exposure,” Johnson said.

He says the rising cost of fuel is having an impact as well.

Other businesses are also being impacted by COVID-19 related issues.

“2020 was booming. I mean we were popping because there were plenty of bikes and parts, and everything was available once the shutdown got into effect,” said Shawn Riggs, the owner of Bicycle City.

Riggs says that the boom slowly declined the following year. Riggs says that is when he started to experience a shortage of bicycles.

He says due to his suppliers being a company in China, it’s increasingly difficult to secure the parts and bikes he needs.

“A lot of times it was that they had everything but maybe the handle bars, and they couldn’t build the bike. So it pushed the time frame back further and further until they got the parts, then it came. There are so many bike shops that were looking for parts, whenever they got them they were gone immediately,” Riggs said.

Both shop owners say they are hoping that the shortage comes to an end before summer really begins.

