Madison County Commission discuss ARPA funds, Pope School project

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held their monthly meeting on Monday.

There weren’t many topics on this meeting’s agenda, however, some good news for federal funding.

The commission says there’s a good possibility that they will receive $9.5 million from ARPA funds.

This possibility is helpful as the funding for Pope School has been approved and was reassured in Monday’s meeting.

Consideration for a permanent location for the commission was also discussed. Although the group has a central meeting point, the commission doesn’t have a place to call home.

“Commissioner Mercer made a good proposal that we consider building a home for the county commission, and the new juvenile detention complex is going to be built over off of College Street, that’s in the planning stage right now,” said Chairman Gary Deaton.

Deaton says as far as employment, industries and tourism goes, Madison county is in great shape.

