Mugshots : Madison County : 05/13/22 – 05/16/22

Jesse Owens Jesse Owens: Simple domestic assault

Joe Carswell Joe Carswell: Schedule VI drug violations

Alexis Reid Alexis Reid: Violation of probation

Alfredo Navas-Abarca Alfredo Navas-Abarca: Shoplifting/theft of property

Allan Vaughn Allan Vaughn: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



Anfernee Moss Anfernee Moss: Vandalism

Bobby Graves Bobby Graves: Violation of community corrections

Candice Ross Candice Ross: Failure to appear

Chloe Qualls Chloe Qualls: Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

David Pruitt David Pruitt: Violation of probation



Desmond Green Desmond Green: Public intoxication, criminal trespass

Eric Hill Eric Hill: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Genelia Carswell Genelia Carswell: Schedule VI drug violations

Gregory Flagg Gregory Flagg: Criminal trespass

Gregory Rose Gregory Rose: Criminal trespass



Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Public intoxication

James Foster James Foster: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

Jeri Banks Jeri Banks: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

Jimmy Nixon Jimmy Nixon: Simple domestic assault

Joe Hawkins Joe Hawkins: Rape, aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call



John Patis John Patis: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Kamondre McNeal Kamondre McNeal: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Kamryn Brown Kamryn Brown: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law

Kevin Jarmon Kevin Jarmon: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

Khateryn Perez Khateryn Perez: Shoplifting/theft of property



Lachondra Rhymes Lachondra Rhymes: Shoplifting/theft of property

Lorrikus Travis Lorrikus Travis: Failure to appear

Makarios Whiteside Makarios Whiteside: Vandalism, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law

Mariea Akines Mariea Akines: Assault

Mauro Rivera Cruz Mauro Rivera Cruz: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Michelle Akines Michelle Akines: Assault

Norman White Norman White: Public indecency/indecent exposure

Robert Wright Robert Wright: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Sharlene Neloms Sharlene Neloms: Simple domestic assault

Sonny Miller Sonny Miller: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law



Steven Inman Steven Inman: Public intoxication

Stevie Taylor Stevie Taylor: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Tatayana Walker Tatayana Walker: Vandalism

Theodore Marcantel Theodore Marcantel: Schedule VI drug violations

Trineshia Williams Trineshia Williams: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



Tyrone Jackson Tyrone Jackson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.