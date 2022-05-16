Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket taunted law enforcement online last month and showed up in Buffalo in March.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia also told CNN that the accused gunman planned to keep on killing if he had escaped the scene and even talked about shooting up another store.

The accused gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, ultimately surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Messages were left with his attorneys on Monday, when no one answered the door at his family’s home.

