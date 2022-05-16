School celebrates the Class of 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school celebrated future seniors.

Jackson Central-Merry juniors were honored with a ceremony to encourage them to continue to stay in school.

Jessica Plunk, an English teacher at JCM, says their juniors faced so much during the pandemic. She says school officials, like herself, want to show how much they care about their students.

“We are celebrating our rising seniors. This will be the first graduating class since JCM Rebirth this year. We are incredibly proud of them. They have worked through so many obstacles to get to this point,” Plunk said.

She says they plan to make this an annual ceremony for the school.

