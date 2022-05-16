Tennessee teens can now take written driving test from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee teenagers now have the option to take their written driving test at home.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has launched “At-Home Knowledge Testing.”

“This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services centers, while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long.

Under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian, teens aged 15-17 may take the written portion of the test online via the Tennessee Proctor Identification app.

Participants will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

Two attempts can be made with the online test, and if someone fails twice, they’ll have to visit a Driver Services center for future testing.

The Tennessee Proctor ID app is now available in the App Store and Google Play.

To view the proctor (parent/legal guardian) instructions for the online test, click here.

