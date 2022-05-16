Three Little Boos open for business in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get your baby or toddler ready for summer in style.

Three Little Boos open for business in Jackson

Three Little Boos open for business in Jackson

Three Little Boos open for business in Jackson

Three Little Boos open for business in Jackson

A ribbon cutting was held for the new children’s boutique called Three Little Boos.

Owners Kristin and Adam Rowan say the store started online, then they decided to open a brick-and-mortar store to cater to the Jackson community.

As far as what inspired the unique name, Kristin Rowan says “Boo” was her childhood nickname.

She now has three kids, and started calling them “Little Boos.”

“We carry newborn through size eight boys and girls. And we have been delivering to Jackson,” Kristin Rowan said.

“So you see an order online or buy in-store. We can even deliver it to your house if you can’t get to the store or ship it to you in the mail,” Adam Rowan said.

Their website is threelittleboos.com. The store is located at 1356 Union University Drive in Suite A.

The Rowans say they’re so excited to be here in Jackson.

Find more local news here.