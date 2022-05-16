Warm & Humid Weather Returning for the Mid-Week

Behind last night’s cold front, a cooler and less humid air mass has returned to West Tennessee. The winds will shift back from the north to the south tomorrow starting a warming trend. The humidity and heat will really get going on Wednesday and will stick around until the weekend when the next front is expected to pass by. Catch the latest details on the heat and more on when the storms could be returning to the region coming up right here.

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear tonight and the light northerly breeze will go calm overnight before changing back to the south by Tuesday morning. Precipitation is not in the forecast tonight and morning lows will be pleasant dropping into the mid 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 80s for many of us. The winds will be light and come out of the southeast. Mostly sunny skies will be sticking around and showers will be staying away. Tuesday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

The temperature and the humidity will climb into the day on Wednesday with highs making it up to the upper 80s and possibly to 90°. The humidity will make it feel in the mid to upper 90s at times. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the southwest between 10-15 MPH. Mostly sunny skies will be sticking around in the morning and a few more clouds will be possible at times. Overnight lows will only dip down to around 70°. There is a chance for a few showers and storms in our northern counties that border Kentucky but we are not expecting the showers to reach Madison county or the I-40 corridor.

The heat and breezy southwest winds will again be sticking around for Thursday with highs making it up to around 90° with a heat index approaching triple digits into the afternoon and early evening hours. We are again expecting mostly sunny skies and shower free weather, but it could be partly cloudy at times into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will remain muggy and only fall down to around 70° again.

The next system will begin to get a little closer on Friday increasing the clouds some into the afternoon and evening. Highs will again reach the upper 80s to near 90° but some late evening or night storms & showers could return to try to cool us down some. Rain chances will be increasing after the sun goes down and continue into the day on Saturday. The winds will come out of the south keeping the humidity up for the end of the work week. Friday night lows will fall down into the upper 60s for most of West Tennessee.

Rain showers and storms will be returning for the weekend with Saturday being the more likely day to be impacted as a cold front will pass by during the day on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and the winds will change from the southwest to the north as the front passes and that will start a cooling trend across the region. Depending on the timing of the front highs will still make it into the 80s on Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong depending on the timing, so we will keep an eye on that situation as the week progresses in the Storm Team Weather Center. It appears the rain chances could linger into the first half of the day on Sunday before moving out before the beginning of the next work week. Skies should try to clear during the back half the day on Sunday. Saturday night lows will fall down into the mid 50s again and Sunday highs will struggle to get out of the low 70s. Some of the coolest weather so far this month could be returning for the start of next week.

We saw our first 90« day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

