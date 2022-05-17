Bus driver assaulted during route speaks to students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school bus driver took the time to speak with some of her students who ride the bus.

Helen Manual Harrison was assaulted by a parent on a school bus during her normal routine.

Early Tuesday morning, she visited Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School to speak to six students who were on the bus that day.

Although the assault didn’t happen at the school, Manuel wanted to talk to students to let them know she is okay.

She wanted to use this as a learning experience for students, and to also show other bus drivers to not be scared.

“We are out here to take care of our students, be sure that they are safely getting to and from school everyday, and just because the incident happened to me, I don’t want them to be afraid to continue,” Harrison said.

Harrison says she is going to continue driving buses. However, she is going to switch to driving buses for special ed youth, as there are less students and another adult riding in the bus as well.

