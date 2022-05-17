Mugshots : Madison County : 05/16/22 – 05/17/22
-
Crystal Armstrong
Crystal Armstrong: Failure to appear
-
Carlos Wardlow
Carlos Wardlow: Failure to appear
-
Dequarius Manning
Dequarius Manning: Failure to appear
-
Fabian Bills
Fabian Bills: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
-
George Ennis
George Ennis: Possession of methamphetamine
-
-
Joshua Powell
Joshua Powell: Violation of probation
-
Joshua Starks
Joshua Starks: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony
-
Keith Moffett
Keith Moffett: Violation of probation, failure to appear
-
Kylan Dalton
Kylan Dalton: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident
-
Landon McConaughy
Landon McConaughy: Aggravated assault
-
-
Michael Walker
Michael Walker: Shoplifting/theft of property
-
Paula Davis
Paula Davis: Aggravated assault
-
Shawne Glenn
Shawne Glenn: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Treva Watkins
Treva Watkins: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation
-
Undra Clark
Undra Clark: Violation of community corrections
-
-
Willie Gunn
Willie Gunn: Aggravated domestic assault
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/17/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.