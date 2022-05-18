Career Expo brings businesses, potential employees to one location

The Thomas Media Career Expo was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Wednesday.

The expo started at 11 a.m., and continued until 3 p.m. It’s one of the biggest career fairs in West Tennessee.

Prospective applicants had the chance to connect with more than 50 local employers with hundreds of positions available.

Employers at the expo included the Jackson Police Department, Kellogg’s, Sun Tan City, and even WBBJ-TV!

“We really like that all the places are here in one area so people can come in and have plenty of opportunity here all at once, and we did 11 to three just so people that might not necessarily like their current position have time, possibly, during their break to meet a new career opportunity,” said Katelyn Doherty, Co-coordinator and Digital Advertising Manager for Thomas Media.

If you missed today’s job fair, the next Career Expo will be in September.

