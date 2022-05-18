County music star shares how a stroke brought him closer to music

JACKSON, Tenn. — A life-altering event brought one country music artist closer to his passion. He shares how.

Country music singer Drake White is coming to the Jackson this weekend to play his new album called “Optimystic.”

But White says this album has a deeper meaning.

“I had a stroke in 2019, and that stroke was because of an AVM, a wad of veins and arteries in the back right side of my brain. I fought through learning how to walk again, I fought through learning how to get back up here and start writing again,” White said.

White says despite the life changing incident, he dove deeper into his music.

“Called it Wednesday Night Therapy because I needed therapy for my hand and for my stroke symptoms. I needed therapy, and music is that. Music was that. We played for 80 weeks in my barn, and we played all of these new songs,” White said.

And now he is ready to share that album with his fans.

“It is that southern rock, soul, funk-nasty stuff that I have always brought, but it just has a little bit of a different spin on it. It is very redemptive, very inspirational, and just a lot of fun. It’s a revival,” White said.

And he says he can’t wait to share his music with the Hub City.

“If you want a night that is healing, if you want a night that is very vulnerable, open, and hearing good stories. It is special when you get in there and feel that full of music. So I would just urge people, to tell your friends, dogs, and neighbors to come. Lets pack that place out and have a good time,” White said.

White will be playing at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson on Saturday at 7 p.m.

