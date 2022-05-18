Dyersburg police investigate fatal shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting.

According to authorities, Dyersburg police responded to 470 Mall Boulevard in reference to a shooting victim on Wednesday evening. At the scene, officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities have identified the victim as 43-year-old Jimmy Burns. Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 20-year-old Caleb Edwards was identified as a person of interest by witnesses on the scene. Edwards is currently being sought by law enforcement. Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS or 285-1212.

Authorities say to use caution if you come into contact with Edwards. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.